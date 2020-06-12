The 59-year-old believes that will be the best way to curb the confusion over captaincy issues that have often rocked the Black Stars camp.

Captaincy issues have been a constant feature in the Black Stars camp since the early 1990s.

The latest was in 2019, when Asamoah Gyan quit the national team after the captaincy was handed to Andre Ayew ahead of AFCON.

Kwesi Appiah

Although Gyan later rescinded his decision, the striker recently revealed his bitterness at the decision to strip him off the armband.

Appiah, who was responsible for the decision change captains before the 2019 AFCON, believes it’s best for the Black Stars captaincy to be rotated.

“Sometimes this captaincy issue comes as a result of poor communication from management members or certain people trying to push their own agenda,” he told Happy FM.

“Looking at our current situation, I will propose we rotate the captain’s armband and also a general captain appointed to speak on behalf of the players. Brazil and other countries have made it work so we can also emulate them.

“We should be careful or else this captaincy row can affect the national team for years to come,” he added.

Appiah his post as Ghana coach after the FA refused to renew his contract upon its expiration last December.