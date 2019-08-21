The Liverpool forward has played an instrumental role in the club’s recent successes, including winning the Champions League and UEFA Super Cup.’

On a personal level, Salah has also bagged two Premier League Golden Boots following his impressive goal-scoring run.

Off the pitch, though, the Egyptian loves his cars and currently has numerous exotic rides in his garage.

According to The Sun, the former Roma star currently owns a Bentley, Lamborghini and Mercedes-Benz.

The 27-year-old celebrated his first Premier League goal against Norwich City this season with a £160,000 Bentley Continental GT machine.

He also reportedly has a £271,000 Lamborghini Aventador – a car that has the capacity of hitting a top speed of 218 mph – in his garage.

The report further claims that he owns a £65,000 Mercedes AMG Gle Coupe SUVand another Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Roadster worth about £176,000.

Salah also drives an Audi Q7 SUV valued around £54,000, while his cheapest collection is £29,000 Toyota Camry,” the Sun reports.

Obviously, being a top footballer comes with many benefits and it is only fair that these players enjoy the luxuries that comes with their sweats.