Loew faces calls to go now after Germany lose to North Macedonia

The performance will only add fuel to the argument that 31-year-old Mueller, who is again in good form this season after leading Bayern Munich to victory in the 2020 Champions League, be recalled for the Euro finals this summer when Germany face a tough first-round group of reigning champions Portugal, World Cup holders France and Hungary.

The loudest calls came from Uli Hoeness, Bayern's honorary president.

"Mueller should be in the team, he can still score goals and he can help any team in the world to get out of difficult situations," Hoeness said.

Loew meanwhile insisted he had not lost faith in his team for the Euro -- and he urged Germans not to either.

"We must not lose belief," Loew said. "In the coming days and weeks we will check over everything once again."