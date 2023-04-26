Louis Saha tells Manchester United to sign Kudus and Osimhen

Saha described Kudus as a player with the ability and aggressiveness to make Manchester United’s midfield tick.

On Osimhen, the former France international said the Napoli forward has the right mentality to thrive at Old Trafford.

“He [Kudus Mohammed] has the ability to break lines and be aggressive in the midfield, which can be utilised easily, as the very talented player of his kind," Saha said, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“He has not made many mistakes and when you have these targets, it makes perfect sense. I would like to see players like Kudus and Osimhen arrive at Old Trafford, but it is also important to think about their mindset and values and I believe they align.”

Kudus is currently injured and hasn’t played any football in almost three weeks, but the ongoing 2022/23 campaign has been his best season yet.

He has been in sensational form for both club and country over the last 12 months, having also starred for the Black Stars at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The 22-year-old is currently enjoying his most productive spell in front of goal, having contributed 18 goals and five assists in all competitions this season at club level.

Meanwhile, Osimhen is also the top scorer in Serie A, with his 21 goals powering Napoli to the summit of the league table.