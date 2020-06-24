The Frenchman believes the Atletico Madrid enforcer is a “top player” who would improve the Red Devils tremendously.

Partey reportedly has his eyes set on a move away from La Liga, with his release clause pegged at €50million.

Thomas Partey

"He’s a top player. He’s a defensive presence and a tremendous prospect. Whether he can make an impact right away remains to be seen, as we have McTominay, Fred, and Matic," Saha told Compare Bet.

"However, we have seen the impact that someone like Fabinho has had on Liverpool. He has mastered that position. Fabinho has improved the players around him.

"This guy is a rock, he defends in such a way that allows the Liverpool frontline to play their game knowing he’s protecting the defence. Perhaps a Fabinho-like player is already at United, but if not, then we need to find someone, whether that’s Thomas Partey or anyone else," he added.

Partey has been a subject of massive transfer speculation following his starring performances for Diego Simeone’s side.

The 26-year-old is reportedly a target of some Premier League heavyweights, with Manchester United and Arsenal said to be scrambling for his signature.

Indeed, the Ghanaian midfielder’s father also recently intimated that his son is open to moving to the English topflight.