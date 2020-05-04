According to him, the Atletico Madrid midfielder is better suited to La Liga and could have a lengthy career in the Spanish topflight.

Partey has been a subject of massive transfer speculation following his starring performances for Diego Simeone’s side.

The 26-year-old is reportedly a target of some Premier League heavyweights, with Manchester United and Arsenal said to be scrambling for his signature.

Thomas Partey

Indeed, the midfielder’s father also recently intimated that his son is open to moving to the English topflight.

Reacting to this, Odartey Lamptey said Partey is better off staying with Atletico Madrid, insisting the Ghanaian’s style won’t suit the Premier League.

“For footballing reasons, I will not advise Partey to leave Spain for Italy or England,” the ex-Anderlecht forward said, as quoted by Citisportsonline.

“I say so because his style of play fits perfectly with La Liga and that guarantees the safety of a long career. Even if he wants to leave Atletico Madrid, he should go to another Spanish club.”

He added: “In football, decision making is very important and it can destroy your career. I can say that my going to Aston Villa in 1994 was a bad idea because the football played in England at the time just did not suit me. If I had gone to France or Spain, things would have turned out well for me.”

Partey boasts three goals and an assist in all competitions this season.