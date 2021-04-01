Maddison return gives Leicester pep in their step

The Northern Irishman would not be drawn on Maddison's likely role in a match in which he expects Leicester to see limited amounts of the ball.

"The most important thing is his availability," Rodgers said. "Then we look at what strategy we use. Ayoze (Perez) has been outstanding in the last few games in a role that suits his strength and running and also the mindset."

Maddison's eight goals and seven assists this season have helped fire Leicester's push to finish in the top four.

Leicester are third, 15 points adrift of City, but are seven points better off than fifth-placed West Ham in the chase for Champions League spots.

Leicester beat Manchester City 5-2 in September as City made a sluggish start to the season but Pep Guardiola's men now appear almost certain to win their third title in four years.