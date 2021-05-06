RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Madrid's Hazard 'sorry' for 'offensive' post-Champions League exit behaviour

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Eden Hazard has scored just four goals since joining Real Madrid from Chelsea in July 2019

Eden Hazard has scored just four goals since joining Real Madrid from Chelsea in July 2019 Creator: Glyn KIRK
Eden Hazard has scored just four goals since joining Real Madrid from Chelsea in July 2019 AFP

Eden Hazard apologised on Thursday after images appeared of him smiling in the aftermath of Real Madrid's Champions League exit at the hands of his former team Chelsea.

Recommended articles

Images were broadcast of Belgium forward Hazard cheerfully chatting with his old team-mates after Wednesday's 2-0 loss at Stamford Bridge, which consigned Madrid to a 3-1 aggregate defeat.

"I am so sorry," he said on Instagram.

"I have read lots of opinions about me today and it was not my intention to offend the Real Madrid fans.

"It has always been my dream to play for Real Madrid and I came here to win."

On Sunday Madrid, who trail La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid by two points with four games of the campaign remaining, host Sevilla, a side with slim title ambitions of their own.

"The season is not over and together we must now battle for La Liga," said Hazard.

Hazard joined the 13-time European champions from Chelsea in 2019 for a club-record fee of 115 million euros ($138 million) but has played just 40 games due to fitness issues.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Here are ways to naturally enlarge the male organ

Penis: Here are ways to naturally enlarge this male organ [Medical News Today]

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina [Credit: Improving Men's Libido]

The health benefits of papaya seeds are unbelievable

Pawpaw: The health benefits of papaya seeds are unbelievable [15 Health Benefits]

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders (video)

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders