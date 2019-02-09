The outspoken politician stated emphatically in an interview that Randy Abbey will never be the FA president and believes he is behind some of the problems facing the Association.

Randy was a member of former GFA Boss Kwasi Nyantakyi administration in his first tenure of office as President in 2005.

He was the spokesperson for the federation. There is a widespread belief in the football circles that he masterminded the Anas Aremeyaw Anas investigative piece dubbed 'Number 12' which exposed the corrupt practices of some top football officials in Ghana.

"Randy Abbey is among the mafias. I am not afraid to say it. He will never become Ghana FA President unless am dead and gone else I will expose him", he said.

"You can not embarrass anybody and go scot free. What Abbey and the mafia has done is negatively affecting Ghana".

"We have seen you clearly your bad deeds".

credit; Ghanasoccernet