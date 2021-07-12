Mahamudu Bawumia: Vice President congratulates Hearts of Oak for winning Premier league

Hearts clinched their 21st league title on Sunday following a 1-1 draw with Liberty Professionals at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh’s first-half strike was cancelled out by a late goal from Paul Kwame as the two teams shared the spoils.

Samuel Boadu’s side was aided by the result of rivals Asante Kotoko, who lost 2-1 to Bechem United on the same day.

Having been crowned champions, Dr. Bawumia took to Twitter to congratulate the Phobians on their latest success.

“Even more important than tonight’s Euro cup final. Congratulations to Accra Hearts of Oak for winning the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League,” he wrote.

The Vice President also congratulated Bibiani Goldstars for being the first team to gain promotion from the Division One League to the Ghanaian topflight.

“I also congratulate Bibiani Goldstars FC on their historic qualification from Zone Two of the Division One League to the Premiership,” Dr. Bawumia added.

Meanwhile, Hearts’ latest league triumph is the club’s first in over a decade, having last won the title in 2009.

The Phobians have endured heartbreak after heartbreak but the arrival of Boadu in the second round of the 2020-21 season turned things around.

The young coach has succeeded in transforming the team from a fragile side to world beaters within the space of four months.