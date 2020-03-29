The Strassbourg striker donated health products to the people of his native town through his MajeedWaris Foundation as part of efforts to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

The sanitizers and liquid soaps will be distributed to households in the Lamashegu community.

“Due to the safety precaution, Majeedwaris foundation have donated hundreds of hand sanitizers and liquid soap to the assemble man in Lamashegu to help educate and prevent the spread of the virus,” the striker posted on his twitter handle.

The French League has however been suspended due to the Coronavirus.

Ghana has seen increasing cases of the COVID-19 in the last few days prompting top stars like Waris, Asamoah Gyan and Samuel Owusu to join the fight to help curb the crisis.