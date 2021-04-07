Man Utd, Arsenal set for Europa League quarters

Roma's hopes of qualifying for the Champions League from Serie A have been hit by a slump in form so the opportunity to get there by winning this competition should not be sniffed at. They have already eliminated Braga and Shakhtar Donetsk in the knockout rounds.

Slavia threat for Arsenal

Arsenal (ENG) v Slavia Prague (CZE)

For the second year running Arsenal's poor league form under Mikel Arteta has left them looking to cup competitions for success. FA Cup winners last year, the Gunners' only hope of silverware this season is in the Europa League, and this competition -- in which they reached the 2019 final -- almost certainly offers their best chance of returning to the Champions League next season.

After winning all six group games and then edging Benfica and Olympiakos, Arsenal can nevertheless not afford to take Slavia Prague lightly. The Czech champions are on a 21-game unbeaten run which includes knocking Leicester City and Rangers out of Europe.