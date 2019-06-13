The season will kick-off on 9th August with Liverpool entertaining newly promoted side Norwich City at Anfield.

Champions Manchester City will open the defence of their title the following day with a trip to West Ham.

Aston Villa and Sheffield United, the other promoted teams, play Tottenham and Bournemouth respectively.

The topliner of the matchday 1 ties will be Chelsea's trip to Manchester United without their star man Eden Hazard who has joined Real Madrid from the Blues.

For the first time in Premier League history, the clubs will get a short mid-season break in February.

The break will be staggered over a two-week period. There will be only five matches on one weekend, with the other five games from that round taking place the following weekend, ensuring that each team gets one week off.