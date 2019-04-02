Manchester United have joined the race for the signature of Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey, who has also been linked to several clubs such as Roma, Manchester City, etc.

The reports indicate Paris Saint Germain have expressed interest in signing Manchester United’s Ander Herrera, making the Red Devils consider the Krobo Odumase born as his replacement.

READ MORE: I know my team for AFCON 2019: Kwesi Appiah

The 25-year-old’s performance has been on the rise this season, having been decisive in games for the Black Stars and Atletico Madrid this season.

Thomas Partey scored for Ghana in the international break and also scored a beauty as Atletico Madrid defeated Deportivo Alaves 0-4 over the weekend.

Partey has bagged three goals in 25 La Liga games this season for Atletico Madrid.

He was the only Ghanaian who secured a place in the CAF team of the year.