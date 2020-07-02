The Argentine and the Portuguese have dominated football for the past decade and between them, they have won 11 FIFA Player of the Year awards/Ballon d’Or.

There has been an endless debate between fans of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, as to who is the better of the two.

Marcel Desailly who didn’t choose between Ronaldo and Messi, indicated that the two players have great stats to back them, but each person’s preference would depend on their personality and not what they do on the field.

“Google and look a little bit at the statistics. They look a bit similar. I think it’s a matter of consideration if you have strong ego, you will like Ronaldo because he shows his body and he’s open. And if you are more humble then Messi is probably the one you like.

“The skill on the field is different. Messi is magical and Ronaldo is clinical and makes the difference for any team. I will never say which one I like for me both of them are the best players for this generation. You can not tear that for me is according to your own decision. The statistics are close.” He told Footballmadeinghana.com.

Desailly ended by choosing Argentinian great Diego Maradona as the greatest of his generation.