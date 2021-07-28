‘I can’t fathom how players go to toilet in the bush!’ – Mariano Barreto slams Kotoko

However, speaking to Kumasi-based Nhyira FM, Barreto slammed the club for its lack of toilet facilities at the training ground.

"For a big club like Kotoko, I can't fathom how our players come to training and have to go to toilet and urinate in the bush,” he lamented.

This comes after the 64-year-old called for an investigation into the club’s last league game of the season.

Kotoko fell to Elmina Sharks on the final day of the 2020-21 Ghana Premier League season following a 1-0 defeat.

The result brought finality to a difficult campaign that saw Kotoko lose out on the league title to arch-rivals Hearts of Oak.

The Kumasi-based side also ended the season without a trophy after being eliminated from the FA Cup by Berekum Chelsea.

“In the last match some strange things happened. I have already said that these issues have to be investigated and punish those that have to be punished,” the Portuguese said, as quoted by Citisportsonline.

“This is to the board of Kotoko and these things should not happen. Kotoko is a big brand and one of the biggest clubs in Africa.