Mark Adu Amofah: Ex-Kotoko striker joins US Army

The 34-year-old went on to play in Denmark and Israel before returning to the Ghana Premier League in the 2011/12 season.

He played for a brief period for Liberty Professionals and went abroad again to play for Thailand side Phatthalung.

Adu Amofah last played for Sitra Club in the Bahraini league before officially retiring from football in 2014.

Despite never playing for the Black Stars, the striker lined up for Ghana's U-20 and U-23 national teams.

Seven years after he hung his boots, the ex-footballer has been enlisted into the US Army where he will be working henceforth.

Meanwhile, his former club Kotoko have made a bright start to the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League campaign.

Prosper Narteh Ogun’s side has won each of their opening three league matches as they sit at the top of the table.