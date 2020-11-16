From the six games played, five of them ended in a draw, with only one game recording a win.

Legon Cities without Asamoah Gyan opened the season with a 1-1 draw against Berekum Chelsea at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

Four additional games failed to produce a win on Sunday, whereas WAFA defeated King Faisal to take the lead on the league log.

Below are all the results, scorers and Man of the Match of the six games played

Kotoko 1-1 Wleven Wonders: Kwame Poku 55/Prince Okraku 76

NASCO Man of the Match - Salifu Ibrahim

WAFA SC 4-3 King Faisal: Konadu Yiadom 17', Godwin Agbevor 46, Daniel Lomotey 60,68 /Kwame Peprah 33', 78 Yakubu Wadudu 74

NASCO Man of the Match- Amankwah Forson - WAFA

AshantiGold SC 2-2 Karela Utd: Appiah McCarthy 23', Hans Kwofie 45’/Diwiasie Taylor 5', Samuel Ofori 59

NASCO Man of the Match - Bashiru Umar - Karela United

Medeama SC 1-1 Great Olympics: Ouattara Issouf 36/Michael Yeboah 73

NASCO Man of the Match - Ebenezer Ackahbi - Great Olympics

Ebusua Dwarfs 2-2 Elmina Sharks: Denis Korsah 20, Razak Issah 86/Richard Mpong 41, Ishmael Hammond 54

NASCO Man of the Match- George Asamoah - Ebusua Dwarfs

Legon Cities 1-1 Chelsea: Jonah Attuquaye (pen) 34’| Stephen Amankonah 22’ (pen)

NASCO Man of the Match : Elvis Opoku- Legon Cities

Monday

Inter Allies Vs Dreams FC

Liberty Professionals Vs Bechem United

Aduana Vs Accra Hearts of Oak - Postponed

In our featured game Asante Kotoko were held to a one all draw by Techiman Eleven Wonders as Porcupine Warriors played home away from home at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The Porcupines Warriors endured a frustrating outing against their opponents at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday evening.

Goals from Kwame Poku and Prince Okraku ensured that both teams cancelled each other out in what was a tight encounter.

Eleven Wonders started the game as the better side and created three clear-cut chances in the opening half hour.

The Techiman-based side, however, could not find a breakthrough due to a combination of wasteful finishing and fantastic goalkeeping from Kotoko’s Felix Annan.

Despite enduring a poor first half, Kotoko returned for the second half a different proposition and scored the opening goal through Kwame Poku.

The in-form striker capitalized on an error from the Eleven Wonders defence to open his account for the season.

Kotoko’s lead was, however, short-lived as Prince Okraku drew Eleven Wonders level with a well-drilled shot into the left bottom corner.