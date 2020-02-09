The 16-year-old made his mark on the first day just 15 minutes into the training.

According reports, the Bavarians have been impressed with his output and it will not be surprising If he should secure a move to the German giants.

Ex-Ghana youth international Christian Saba, who is a youth coach at Bayern Munich, is said to have been impressed with his performance as well.

It remains unclear whether he will right away join the Asante Kotoko team who are currently in Dawu preparing to play against Dreams Fc as he was met on arrival by the NCC Chairman Christopher Damenya.

Bayern Munich are expected to officially make a statement on the hugely talented kid as they have the first option.

Also, representatives of Barcelona have expressed interest in luring him to La Masia for observation.