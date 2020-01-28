The team is embroiled in ecstasy after beating Hearts of Oak 2-1 at their own backyard at the Accra Sports Stadium to make it five consecutive wins over Phobians.

Maxwell Konadu understands the excitement that comes with the victory but says the players must focus on the upcoming fixture against Liberty Professionals.

"It was a good game last Sunday and we are all proud of you as much as you should be in yourselves. But that game is over now and we have another crucial one ahead of us at home at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Sunday against Liberty Professionals."

"The game against Liberty Professionals is also equally important. Our beating Hearts would come to nothing if we fail to beat Liberty. The Hearts game is now in the past; it is history now. We must direct our attention to Liberty Professionals. It is a must-win game for us; it is very important