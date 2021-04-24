RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Medeama defeats Kotoko to go top of GPL table

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Medeama have moved to the top of the Ghana Premier League table after recording a 2-1 win over Asante Kotoko on Saturday, April 24, 2021.

Medeama defeats Kotoko to go top of GPL table
Medeama defeats Kotoko to go top of GPL table Pulse Ghana

Yaw Preko’s fell behind early in the game back fought their way back to chalk a very impressive victory at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

Recommended articles

Kotoko opened the scoring through skipper Emmanuel Gyamfi in the 13th minute after dominating the early exchanges.

However, Medeama got the equaliser on the half-hour mark when Prince Agyemang ghosted behind the Kotoko defence to score.

A few seconds before the half time break, Richard Boadu completed the comeback with a fine finish to put Medeama ahead.

Despite coming back strongly in the second half, there was very little Kotoko could do, as they fell to a disappointing 2-1 defeat.

The result sees Medeama leapfrog Mariano Baretto’s side at the top of the table, with the Porcupine Warriors now occupying second.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

4 natural ways to get soft palms

4 natural ways to get soft palms

7 important rules of friends-with-benefits relationships

7 important rules of friends-with-benefits relationships [FWB Rules]

5 ways to naturally whiten your teeth at home

5 ways to naturally whiten your teeth at home. [eve9world]

Why are you rushing to get married?

Why are you rushing to get married? [Credit: BuzzFeed]