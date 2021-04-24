Medeama defeats Kotoko to go top of GPL table

Kotoko opened the scoring through skipper Emmanuel Gyamfi in the 13th minute after dominating the early exchanges.

However, Medeama got the equaliser on the half-hour mark when Prince Agyemang ghosted behind the Kotoko defence to score.

A few seconds before the half time break, Richard Boadu completed the comeback with a fine finish to put Medeama ahead.

Despite coming back strongly in the second half, there was very little Kotoko could do, as they fell to a disappointing 2-1 defeat.