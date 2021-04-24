Medeama defeats Kotoko to go top of GPL table

Yaw Preko’s fell behind early in the game back fought their way back to chalk a very impressive victory at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.
Medeama have moved to the top of the Ghana Premier League table after recording a 2-1 win over Asante Kotoko on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Yaw Preko’s fell behind early in the game back fought their way back to chalk a very impressive victory at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.
Kotoko opened the scoring through skipper Emmanuel Gyamfi in the 13th minute after dominating the early exchanges.
However, Medeama got the equaliser on the half-hour mark when Prince Agyemang ghosted behind the Kotoko defence to score.
A few seconds before the half time break, Richard Boadu completed the comeback with a fine finish to put Medeama ahead.
Despite coming back strongly in the second half, there was very little Kotoko could do, as they fell to a disappointing 2-1 defeat.
The result sees Medeama leapfrog Mariano Baretto’s side at the top of the table, with the Porcupine Warriors now occupying second.
