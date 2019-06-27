Kwesi Appiah is among the 11 African coaches in this edition’s od the AFCON and he is also one of the 10 local coaches in the tournament.

Except Emmanuel Amunike of Nigeria who coaches Tanzania, the rest of them are coaches of their own countries.

Below is breakdown of the 10 local coaches in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON):

DR Congo- Florent Ibengé (Congolese)

Zimbabwe- Sunday Chidzambwa (Zimbabwean)

Burundi- Olivier Niyungeko (Burundian)

Senegal- Aliou Cissé (Senegalese)

Ivory Coast- Ibrahim Kamara (Ivorian)

Namibia- Ricardo Mannetti (Namibian)

Mali- Mohamed Magassouba (Malian)

Ghana- Kwesi Appiah (Ghanaian)

Guinea-Bissau- Baciro Candé (Bissauan)

Algeria- Djamel Belmadi (Algerian)

N/B: An African, not a local coach though: Tanzania- Emmanuel Amunike (Nigeria)

Below is the full list of all the 13 non-Africa coaches in AFON 2019

Egypt- Javier Aguirre (Mexican)

Uganda- Sébastien Desabre (French)

Guinea- Paul Put (Belgian)

Madagascar- Nicolas Dupuis (French)

Nigeria- Gernot Rohr (German)

Kenya- Sébastien Migné (French)

Morocco- Herve Renard (French)

South Africa- Stuart Baxter (English)

Angola- Srdjan Vasiljevic (Serbian)

Mauritania- Corentin Martins (French)

Tunisia- Alain Giresse (French)

Benin- Michel Dussuyer (French)

Cameroon- Clarence Seedorf (Dutch)