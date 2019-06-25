Coach Kwesi Appiah released his official starting eleven who will play against Benin hours before kick off.

Amongst the named players are three debutants Lumor Agbeyenu, Kasim Nuhu and Thomas Agyepong.

The trio will be playing along side the Ayew brothers, Thomas Partey, Mubarak Wakaso and Maritzburg United No.1 Richard Ofori.

READ ALSO: Ghana plot Benin fall in Group F opener

The rest of Ghana's starting XI to face Benin are below;

Richard Ofori

Andy Yiadom

Lumor Agbeyenu

John Boye

Kasim Nuhu

Mubarak Wakaso

Thomas Partey

Thomas Agyepong

Christian Atsu

Andre Ayew

Jordan Ayew

Pulse Sports takes a brief look at the profile of the three debutants.

Thomas Agyepong is a winger who plays for English Premier Legaue side, Manchester City. He started his football career from Right to Dream in Ghana.

Lumor Agbeyenu is a left-back. He development from playing in the lower-tiers of Ghana football to a place in one of Europe’s top leagues and to the Black Stars.

Kasim Nuhu is a centre-back. He is very well-travelled despite being just 23. Nuhu has already played for four clubs across three European leagues.

READ ALSO: Here are all the Ghanaian celebs wishing Black Stars good luck

The former Medeama SC defender has had a very impressive year too, which is the basis for his inclusion in Coach Kwesi Appiah’s squad for the AFCON.

As we gear up towards the continental showpiece, Ghanaians expect him to stabilize the back line.