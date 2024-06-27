I built my first house with money from 1999 Women’s World Cup - Mercy Tagoe

Tagoe-Quarcoo remains one of the most influential personalities in women’s football in Ghana, having played, coached and also officiated in the women’s game.

Pulse Ghana

She was part of the squad that qualified for Ghana’s first-ever Women’s World Cup in 1999 in the United States of America (USA).

ADVERTISEMENT

Upon retiring, she took up a career as a referee and became the first Ghanaian female referee to officiate at the Women's World Cup in 2007.

She then completed her coaching badges and went on to manage Women’s Premier League side Halifax Ladies and the Black Queens, who she led to win the WAFU Cup in 2018.

Speaking at a workshop on Wednesday, Tagoe-Quarcoo advised young players to invest in their future, while revealing the investment she made from her first World Cup appearance.

Pulse Sports celebrates top five Ghanaian sports women Pulse Ghana

"It's all about planning. Before I end one activity, another has already started. I really needed the transition to be smooth and not to end one activity and wonder what to do next," she said, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I built my first house with the money I earned from my first World Cup in the USA. It's about planning. Even though I couldn't finish it, I got it to a good level before I later completed it. All this while, I was working with the national service. Inasmuch as I was playing, I was thinking about what to do after football.”