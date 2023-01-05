Nora Hauptle replaces Mercy Tagoe as Black Queens coach

A statement from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) announcing her appointment was released on Thursday.

“Nora Häuptle has been appointed as the Head Coach of the senior Women’s national team – otherwise known as Black Queens,” the statement said.

“The 39-year-old former Swiss International is a product of the University of Bern where she attained her Masters in Sports Sciences – also a Bachelor of Philosophy and Minor in Theatre Sciences.

“Nora holds a UEFA Pro Licence certificate and has previously worked as an Instructor for the Swiss Football Association.”

“Nora previously worked with the Israeli Football Association as Head Coach and Women’s Director for the national team and also had a stint with SC Sand 1946 – a German Women’s Bundesliga club.”

Meanwhile, the GFA added that the Swiss coach will be assisted by Joyce Boatey-Agyei and Aboagye Dacosta.

The Black Queens will soon start preparations for the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifiers.