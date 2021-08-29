Messi makes PSG debut off bench in Ligue 1 game at Reims

The Argentine was introduced as a substitute in the 66th minute, replacing Neymar with PSG leading 2-0 at the time thanks to a brace from Kylian Mbappe.

Messi's first appearance comes almost three weeks after he joined PSG from Barcelona. His last game of any sort was the Copa America final between Argentina and Brazil on July 11, some seven weeks ago.

The game at the 21,000-capacity Stade Auguste-Delaune was a sell-out and excited fans in the home sections of the ground chanted Messi's name as he came out to warm up early in the second half.