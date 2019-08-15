Lionel Messi nomination followed a splendid season with Barcelona scoring 51 goals to win the European Golden Boot and which also helped Barcelona to win the La Liga and secure a semi-finals finish in the UEFA Champions League.

READ MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo opens up on difference between him and Lionel Messi

while, Cristiano was shortlisted after excelling with Juventus in his debut Serie A season and being instrumental in helping them defend their Serie A crown. He also played a key role as Portugal won the UEFA Nations League,

Whereas Virgil van Dijk protected the defence line of Liverpool effectively to inspire them to the UEFA Champions League title.

The winner will be named – along with the UEFA Women's Player of the Year and UEFA Champions League positional award winners – during the group stage draw in Monaco on Thursday 29 August. The UEFA Europa League Player of the Season will be announced the following day.

The rest of the top ten

4 Alisson Becker (Liverpool & Brazil) – 57 points

5 Sadio Mané (Liverpool & Senegal) – 51 points

6 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool & Egypt) – 49 points

7 Eden Hazard (Chelsea/Real Madrid & Belgium) – 38 points

8= Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax/Juventus & Netherlands) – 27 points

8= Frenkie de Jong (Ajax/Barcelona & Netherlands) – 27 points

10 Raheem Sterling (Manchester City & England) – 12 points

What is the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award?

For this award, players in Europe, irrespective of nationality, have been judged in regard to their performances over the whole season in all competitions – both domestically and internationally – at either club, or national team level.