Portugal skipper Cristiano Ronaldo has said that the difference between him and Lionel Messi is that he has played and won titles at different places in his career, something his rival is yet to achieve.

Lionel Messi has been criticised by fans for enjoying one club football in his entire career.

He has been challenged on several occasions to leave his comfort zone which is Barcelona to ply his trade elsewhere like Ronaldo who has played in the Portuguese topflight league, Premier League, La Liga and now the Serie A.

The Juventus forward has added his voice to the conversation, indicating that the only thing that distinguishes him from Messi is the fact that he has played for several clubs and won the UEFA Champions League with them.

“The difference with Messi is that I played for several clubs and won the Champions League with different clubs,” said Ronaldo in his DAZN documentary ‘The Making Of’, via the ​Mirror.

“I was top scorer in the Champions League six seasons in a row. There aren’t many players who won five Champions League trophies, so this is why I feel that I can identify myself with this tournament."

Currently, ​Ronaldo has the upper hand on Messi in terms of Champions League successes, with the 32-year-old one behind on four titles in the competition.

Undoubtedly one of the finest players to grace the game, in any era, Ronaldo still took time to heap praise on his former ​La Liga rival, with the pair spending nine seasons battling it out against each other when at ​Madrid and ​Barcelona respectively.

He added: "Messi is an excellent player who will be remembered not just for his Ballon d’Or wins, but also for having improved – like me – year after year."