The duo have failed to impress since their arrival at Camp Nou and the Argentine sees them as potential dead weight with the Catalan outfit chasing a potential treble.

Murillo, who joined on loan from Valencia in January, has only made two appearances for Ernesto Valverde’s team, playing both legs against Levante in the Copa del Rey round of 16, and according to Don Balon, there are doubts within Barca’s locker room about the quality of the Colombia international.

Meanwhile, Boateng has featured just once since making a shock loan switch from Sassuolo. The Ghanian has remained rooted to the bench since playing 63 minutes at the Sanchez Pizjuan in an uninspiring 2-0 defeat to Sevilla in the first leg of the Copa del Rey quarter-finals.

Both players only arrived in January but Messi is said to want them gone at the end of the season, having not met his standards.