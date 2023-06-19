The 40-year-old said although he has played in many stadiums, the atmosphere at Anfield stands out among the rest.
Michael Essien: Liverpool's Anfield has the most amazing stadium atmosphere
Ex-Ghana international Michael Essien has picked Liverpool’s Anfield as the stadium with the best atmosphere.
Essien spent seven years at Chelsea, helping the club to win multiple Premier League titles as well as the UEFA Champions League.
His trophy-laden stint at Stamford Bridge saw him play against some of the world’s best teams, both in England and across Europe.
“Then again, I’ve played in a lot of stadiums. But I think Liverpool, Anfield is quite the atmosphere that is quite amazing,” he told Goal Africa.
Meanwhile, Essien also named former England midfielder Paul Scholes as the toughest player he faced during his career.
The Ghanaian crossed paths with Scholes several times in the Premier League due to Manchester United’s rivalry with Chelsea, with both again facing off in the final of the 2008 UEFA Champions League.
Naming the toughest player he’s ever faced, Essien picked Scholes, but also cited Steven Gerrard, Xavi and Andres Iniesta as notable mentions.
"The best player I have ever faced, I mean I have faced a lot of good players in my career,” Essien stated.
“I mean it's difficult to tell. I faced the likes of Xavi, Iniesta, and a lot of them, and Steven Gerrard. But I always say Paul Scholes is one of the players that was quite tough."
Essien recently completed his UEFA A and UEFA Elite Youth A licenses and has been working as an assistant coach at the Danish club Nordsjaelland.
