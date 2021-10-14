RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Michael Essien really helped me build my confidence at Chelsea – Mikel Obi

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ex-Nigeria captain John Obi Mikel has credited Michael Essien as the teammate who helped him settle when he first arrived at Chelsea.

Michael Essien really helped me build my confidence at Chelsea – Mikel Obi
Michael Essien really helped me build my confidence at Chelsea – Mikel Obi

The defensive midfielder completed a dream move to Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2006 following a transfer tug of war between the Blues and Manchester United.

Recommended articles

Mikel went on to become a key member of Jose Mourinho’s side and spent almost a decade at the club, where he won multiple Premier League and FA Cup titles as well as the UEFA Champions League.

Mikel Obi in action for Chelsea FC.
Mikel Obi in action for Chelsea FC. ece-auto-gen

Opening up on his early days at the club, the 34-year-old said he was initially starstruck by the calibre of teammates he met at Chelsea.

He, however, noted that Ghanaian counterpart Essien took the responsibility of helping him to settle and to build his confidence on the pitch.

"Suddenly, I was sharing a dressing room with all these players I had watched on television back in Africa," Mikel told the Athletic.

"I was sitting next to Lassana Diarra. I'd be there thinking, 'Oh my God, it's Didier Drogba. It's Frank Lampard. It's John Terry'."

Mikel Obi and Michael Essien
Mikel Obi and Michael Essien Pulse Ghana

He added: "Michael Essien (who joined from Lyon in the summer of 2005) really helped me. Michael always told me I was a good player and just reminded me to bring the ball down, control and pass. If you need to dribble, dribble. If you don't need to, just pass. You are strong. You are fast, too.

“If you can, just push the ball past and run, run, run because they cannot catch you. He was the guy who really helped me and made me have a lot of confidence."

Mikel currently plays for Kuwaiti topflight side Kuwait SC, having joined the club in July.

FIFA 20 Player Ratings: Best Ghanaian Ratings

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Andre Ayew snubs Salah, Mahrez and Aubameyang as he names Africa’s best footballer

Andre Ayew snubs Salah, Mahrez and Aubameyang as he names Africa’s best footballer

Andre Ayew dropped as Milovan Rajevac names Ghana’s starting XI to face Zimbabwe

Andre Ayew dropped as Milovan Rajevac names Ghana’s starting XI to face Zimbabwe

‘He promised me a house and failed to deliver’ – Spiritualist claims he caused Essien’s 'downfall'

‘He promised me a house and failed to deliver’ – Spiritualist claims he caused Essien’s downfall

Zimbabwe 0-1 Ghana: Thomas Partey’s free-kick secures vital win for Black Stars in Harare

Zimbabwe 0-1 Ghana: Thomas Partey’s free-kick secures vital win for Black Stars in Harare