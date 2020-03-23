The ‘Stay At Home Challenge’ is the latest trend on social media as a means to minimise the boredom that comes with staying at home during this period of Coronavirus pandemic.

Several football greats such as Lionel Messi, Thierry Henry have shared on their social media handles the tricks they are capable of displaying with toilet roll.

Michael Essien has responded to a challenge from Ramin Hasanov by displaying his skills with a football instead of toilet roll which is being used for the challenge.

He took to his Instagram handle and posted a video with the caption. “I accept your challenge #RaminHasanov “⚽️ #EvdəQalSağlamQal

Michael Essien currently plies his trade in the Azerbaijan topflight league for Sabail.

The Azerbaijan topflight league like most leagues is on suspension due to Coronavirus pandemic.

Michael Essien has been training personally at home and he recently posted a video of his training on social media.