The French club will come up against the German champions on Wednesday evening in the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League.

While Lyon have already proven their resoluteness by beating both Juventus and Manchester City, Bayern have simply been ruthless.

The Bavarians put seven past Chelsea an aggregate, before beating Barcelona 8-2 in the quarter-final of the competition.

Michael Essien

Essien, who played for Lyon from 2003 to 2005, however, believes his former club can upset Bayern.

“It’s possible [for Lyon to win], especially in this one-off tournament format, anything can happen in 90 minutes so you can’t rule them out," he told TV3.

“In the Champions League, they have the same old traits of hard work, belief and good organisation.

"They play to their strengths regardless of the opposition and that’s why they are doing so well.”

The winner of the game will face PSG, who have already booked a place in the final after Tuesday’s 3-0 win over RB Leipzig.