Milovan Rajevac will need a miracle to qualify Ghana for World Cup – John Paintsil

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Former Ghana international John Paintsil has questioned the decision to appoint Milovan Rajevac as the new Black Stars coach.

The ex-Fulham right-back believes Milovan will need a miracle to qualify the Black Stars to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is widely reported to have settled on the Serbian tactician after failing to reach an agreement with other targets.

Milovan Rajevac
Milovan Rajevac Pulse Ghana

Milovan had a successful spell with Ghana from 2008 to 2010 before he parted ways with the West Africans.

The 67-year-old guided the Black Stars to the final of the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), where they lost narrowly to Egypt.

He also led Ghana to the quarter-finals of the World Cup in South Africa, making them only the third African nation to reach that far.

With Milovan’s appointment imminent, Paintsil, who played under the Serbian, believes he will struggle to qualify the Black Stars to be 2022 World Cup, with the team currently boasting three points from two group matches.

John Paintsil
John Paintsil Pulse Ghana

“If it is true Milo is taking over the job then, I say the timing is wrong because how well does he know this current team?” Paintsil told Angel FM.

“Our time was different because all the players were already made and it will only take a miracle to help him qualify this team.”

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund assistant manager Otto Addo is reportedly set to be named as an assistant coach of the Black Stars.

The 45-year-old played for Ghana between 1999 and 2006 and was part of the team that represented the country at its first World Cup in Germany.

AFCON 2019: GHANA VS TUNISIA Highlights Ghana Black Stars Out of AFCON

He also served as a scout for Ghana between 2013 and 2015 before taking up a role as assistant manager at FC Nordsjælland.

Addo has since served as an assistant coach for Borussia Monchengladbach and is currently serving in the same role at Bundesliga side Dortmund.

