Minifootball league to kick off in January 2022

In attendance were the national, regional executives and some national team players.

The meeting was moderated by Partington Papa Nii (Osophagus) and five speakers including the MAG president Andrews Ako Nai, who took time to educate members of the history, mission, and vision of the Association.

He also gave the profile, standings and some achieve ments of the national team. Speaking at the event, Second Vice and General Secretary, Mr Emmanuel Anyetei, welcomed new members into the fast-growing association and urged them to work hard to put the association at the apex.

Challenges faced by the team when they participated in the Minifootball AFCON held in Nigeria earlier this highlighted. year, were The League Board Chairman, Justice Anane, called on all members to maintain discipline help the to help the association grow.

A representative from the national level Madam Dzormor Adzekwei also called on women to join the association.