The missing plane of Cardiff striker Emiliano Sala and pilot David Ibbotson was found on Sunday after private search.

The investigators located the wreckage on the seabed of the English Channel and afterwards communicated the latest development to the families of those on board.

Emiliano Sala joined Cardiff from Nantes for a £15million club record fee during the January transfer window, but a plane carrying the Argentine and pilot Ibbotson from France to Wales disappeared on 21st January.

Rescuers and Guernsey police called off the search after few days of no results, but sister of Emiliano Sala organized GoFundMe page and led to private search being started and eventually found the plane.

"Wreckage of the plane carrying Emiliano Sala and piloted by David Ibbotson was located early this morning," marine scientist David Mearns, who directed the search, said on Twitter.

Mearns said Britain's Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) had moved its vessel over the position his team had located to visually identify the plane using a remote-operated vehicle.

"The families of Emiliano Sala and David Ibbotson have been notified by police. The AAIB will be making a statement tomorrow. Tonight our sole thoughts are with the families and friends of Emiliano and David," Mearns said.

Premier League side Cardiff paid glowing tribute to Sala prior to their 2-0 win against Bournemouth on Saturday- their first home game since the Argentine got missing.