Kudus picks Partey, De Bruyne and Haaland in his ultimate World XI (Video)

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana and West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus has named his ultimate World XI, with compatriot Thomas Partey included in his list.

The 23-year-old sat down with the Hammers’ media and was asked to pick the best XI from the players he has played with and against.

Kudus opted for Manchester City’s Ederson as his goalkeeper, Kyle Walker at right-back and his West Ham teammate Emerson Palmieri at left-back.

The Ghana international also picked a centre-back pairing of Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk and Arsenal’s William Saliba.

In midfield, Kudus selected compatriot Partey and another West Ham teammate Lucas Paqueta, along with Kevin De Bruyne.

Meanwhile, the former Ajax Amsterdam star also picked a front three of Jarrod Bowen, Jeremy Doku and Erling Haaland.

Kudus joined West Ham United from Ajax just a year ago but had an excellent debut campaign in the Premier League.

The Ghanaian ended his debut season with 14 goals and six assists in all competitions for the Hammers, who finished ninth in the Premier League and reached the quarterfinals of the UEFA Europa League.

His impressive form has seen him linked with a move away from West Ham, and Saudi Arabia has been mooted as a potential destination if a mega offer is tabled.

Manchester United and Liverpool are also said to be interested in signing the 23-year-old as both clubs aim to bolster their attacks ahead of the next season.

The Red Devils were one of the clubs who approached Kudus before he joined West Ham, as he previously worked with Ten Hag at Ajax.

Emmanuel Ayamga

