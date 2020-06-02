The former Ghana Premier League top scorer played for Egyptian side Petrojet from 2009 to 2012, during which he played 80 games and scored 65 goals.

Eric Bekoe has stated that his impressive display had a huge influence on young Egyptian players including Salah who was at the time playing for the youth team of Al Mokawloon.

“I was a big player in Egypt. Mohamed Salah and other young Egyptian players wanted to be like,” Bekoe told Nhyira FM.

“Oh yeah.

“…..Mohammed Salah of Liverpool picked me as his role model. During my days at FC Petrojet, Salah was young boy playing for the youth side of Al Mokawloon who trained with Petrojet.

“Salah was a left-winger who wanted to score more goals because he is clinical upfront. He sometimes cried because his efforts on wings doesn’t result in goals.

“One of their coaches pushed him forward which helped his progression before leaving Egypt for FC Basel”