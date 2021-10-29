Mohamed Salah to be taught in schools after being added to Egypt’s national curriculum

Salah is currently one of the frontrunners to win this year’s Ballon d’Or, having enjoyed a fruitful last 12 months.

The 29-year-old also recently overtook Didier Drogba to become Africa’s highest scorer in Premier League history after taking his goal tally in the English topflight to 107.

The Times reports that Salah’s life achievements will be written in textbooks in education centres across Egypt to be studied by students.

From next year, his contributions to club and country will be taught in both primary and secondary schools.

“Salah’s desire to help others is because he wants to give young people a chance to succeed,” parts of one of the textbooks read.

“He is a role model to millions of Egyptians who give him the nickname ‘the happiness maker’.”

Salah remains a hero to many Egyptian families due to his impact in the North African country, including several donations to the needy.

He has personally funded several schools and hospitals and offered monthly allowances to struggling families in his home country.