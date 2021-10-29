RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Mohamed Salah to be taught in schools after being added to Egypt’s national curriculum

Mohamed Salah has been added to Egypt’s national curriculum and is set to be learned by preparatory and secondary school students.

The country hopes to use the Liverpool star’s achievements on and off the pitch to inspire kids to become model professionals.

Salah is currently one of the frontrunners to win this year’s Ballon d’Or, having enjoyed a fruitful last 12 months.

The 29-year-old also recently overtook Didier Drogba to become Africa’s highest scorer in Premier League history after taking his goal tally in the English topflight to 107.

The Times reports that Salah’s life achievements will be written in textbooks in education centres across Egypt to be studied by students.

From next year, his contributions to club and country will be taught in both primary and secondary schools.

“Salah’s desire to help others is because he wants to give young people a chance to succeed,” parts of one of the textbooks read.

“He is a role model to millions of Egyptians who give him the nickname ‘the happiness maker’.”

Salah remains a hero to many Egyptian families due to his impact in the North African country, including several donations to the needy.

He has personally funded several schools and hospitals and offered monthly allowances to struggling families in his home country.

The Liverpool superstar also funded an ambulance unit in the city of his birth, Nagrig in the Nile Delta and donated about £220,000 to the Egyptian government to overcome an economic crisis.

