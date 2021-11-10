Mohammed Anas: Ghana striker considers retirement after being released for ‘carrying bad luck’

This was after Anas’ teammates reportedly raised concerns that any team he joins ends up being relegated from the topflight.

Reacting to his release, the striker said he suspects such treatment is being meted out to him because he is a foreigner.

The 26-year-old also disclosed that he doesn’t know what else to do and is thinking about quitting football.

"Yesterday, a friend from Ghana called me and asked me about being cursed. Because I'm not on social media I phoned my wife to check for me,” Anas said, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

"I then said to myself, if TS Galaxy are telling me that I'm cursed, was I the only player playing for a team that was relegated? No. Is it because I'm a foreigner?

"If I'm cursed, as a brother, you must help me. I have no one here, I only have my wife and my kids. I don't know why people are saying such things about me.

"Now I'm losing my job because of this, I'm scared. How are teams going to sign me? I don't know if I should stop playing football. What other job do I know? Football is what God gave me.”

Despite being born in Ghana, Anas has played all his senior career in South Africa, lining up for Maritzburg United, Free State Stars, Polokwane City and Black Leopards.

The striker joined TS Galaxy earlier this year but has rarely featured for the club, who are struggling in the PSL.

Anas said attempts to get an explanation from the club’s coach following his release have proved futile.