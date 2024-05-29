Mohammed Kudus ends 2023/24 season as the best dribbler in Europe

Statistics from authoritative data and analysis firm Squawka show that Kudus completed an impressive 136 take-ons last season.

A take-on in football is simply an attempt by a player to beat his opponent when they have possession of the ball. To this end, it counts as a successful dribble.

While Kudus ranked highest on the successful dribbles table, Estoril’s Rafik Guitane came in second place with 108 successful take-ons.

In third place is Girona’s Savinho, while Juventus’ Matais Soule and Kvarastskhelia are fourth and fifth, respectively.

Osame Sahraoui of Dutch side Heerenveen and Doku follow in that other, with Sane Johan Bakayoko and Edon Zhegrova completing the top 10.

Since joining West Ham from Ajax Amsterdam last year, Kudus has established himself as one of the most entertaining players in Europe.

In his debut season with the Hammers, the Ghana international contributed 14 goals and six assists in all competitions.

He also set the record for the most successful dribbles in a single Premier League game last season when West Ham faced Chelsea earlier in May.

Kudus was a menace against the Blues and successfully completed 13 take-ons despite his side heavily losing the game 5-1.

Meanwhile, Kudus will be working under a new manager at West Ham next season after the club announced the appointment of Julen Lopetegui as their new head coach.