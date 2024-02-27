The 23-year-old joined West Ham United from Ajax last summer in a deal worth around €45 million, making him the Hammers’ record signing.
Leaving Ajax for the Premier League was a bigger step – Kudus
Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus has said leaving Ajax Amsterdam to play in the Premier League was “a bigger step.”
Kudus put pen to paper on a five-year contract and has since settled in seamlessly as he marks his debut campaign in English football.
The former Nordsjaelland playmaker has been involved in 12 goals this season (nine goals and three assists) despite being deployed as a right winger.
Speaking about his decision to swap the Dutch Eredivisie for the Premier League, Kudus said it was a very big step to make.
He, however, noted that he believes he has what it takes to excel in the English topflight and hopes to help David Moyes’ side to win as many matches.
“It was a bigger step from Amsterdam [to the Premier League], but I know what it takes to play at this level and before I made the decision to come here I knew my capabilities and what I can do,” Kudus told West Ham’s official website.
“It was a challenge I wanted to take on. Hopefully, now I can help the team start winning again, and we can push on into the last bit of the season.”
It’s fair to West Ham missed the 23-year-old’s presence when he joined Ghana for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the Ivory Coast in January.
But having returned to the club after the Black Stars’ group-stage exit from the tournament, Kudus has since featured in Premier League games against Manchester United, Arsenal, Nottingham Forest and Brentford, and provided an assist in the Hammers’ 4-2 victory over the latter on Monday.
