Mohammed Kudus needs time to settle at West Ham – David Moyes

He is the third Ghanaian footballer to be on the books of the Premier League outfit after John Paintsil and Andre Ayew.

The young playmaker made his debut as a substitute in the Hammers’ 2-1 Premier League win against Luton Town before the September international break.

Kudus again came off the bench in their 3-1 defeat at the hands of Manchester City on Saturday and Moyes believes he needs time to settle.

“We might need to wait a little bit more time for Dinos and Mo (Kudus) to get settled in, but overall I am really pleased with how they have started,” the Hammers boss said.

Meanwhile, West Ham fan Ian was privileged to finally meet Kudus after travelling from England to Ghana to watch him play for his country.

Ian, who resides in London and is a lifelong Hammers fan, travelled all the way to watch Kudus star in Ghana’s AFCON qualifier against the Central African Republic (CAR) in Kumasi.

Days after the game, Ian finally met Kudus at the Black Stars’ camp, with the player gifting him a signed Ghana jersey.