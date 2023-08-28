Mohammed Kudus picks West Ham’s no.14 jersey previously worn by John Paintsil

The 23-year-old spent three years with Ajax, where he helped the club to win the Dutch league and cup in his time there.

Having been unveiled by West Ham on Sunday, the playmaker picked the no.14 jersey, which coincidentally was Paintsil’s number when he played for the Hammers.

Paintsil, who is a former Ghana international, was on the books of West Ham from 2006 to 2008 before joining fellow Premier League outfit Fulham.

Speaking on the club’s in-house podcast, Kudus said he didn’t have much interaction with Paintsil before joining the Hammers, but said he spoke to Andre Ayew, who also played for West Ham from 2016 to 2018.

Meanwhile, Kudus made sure his family didn’t miss his unveiling following his dream move to West Ham at the weekend.

The 23-year-old was officially unveiled by the English club on Sunday, with his mother and brothers present for the big occasion.

Kudus has always had a strong bond with his mother and brothers and he ensured they didn’t miss this pivotal moment in his career.