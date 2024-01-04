His goal-scoring record and nomination for Player of the Month reflect a strong performance.
Mohammed Kudus shortlisted for December Premier League Player
It's impressive to see Black Stars player Mohammed Kudus making a mark in the Premier League.
It’s unfortunate that he couldn’t feature in the game against Brighton due to Ghana’s call-up ahead of the 2023 AFCON.
His stunning run in the month under review has seen him score four goals in six league appearances.
He scored against Crystal Palace on December 3 in a 1-1 draw before bagging a brace against Wolves as David Moyes’ side recorded a 3-0 win a fortnight later.
Kudus then scored a brilliant goal against Manchester United in a 2-0 win for the Hammers.
Mohammed Kudus has scored 10 goals in 18 starts for West Ham United since joining from Ajax in the summer.
He is in contention for the prize alongside Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, Tottenham’s Son, Michael Olise from Crystal Palace, and Matheus Cunha from Wolves.
