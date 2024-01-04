Mohammed Kudus shortlisted for December Premier League Player

It’s unfortunate that he couldn’t feature in the game against Brighton due to Ghana’s call-up ahead of the 2023 AFCON.

His stunning run in the month under review has seen him score four goals in six league appearances.

He scored against Crystal Palace on December 3 in a 1-1 draw before bagging a brace against Wolves as David Moyes’ side recorded a 3-0 win a fortnight later.

Kudus then scored a brilliant goal against Manchester United in a 2-0 win for the Hammers.

