ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Mohammed Salisu didn’t influence my choice of Southampton – Kamaldeen Sulemana

Evans Annang

Black Stars and Southampton winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana has shrugged off suggestions that he signed for the Premier League club because of compatriot Mohammed Salisu.

Kamaldeen Sulemana
Kamaldeen Sulemana

He said the Ghanaian defender had no influence in his decision to join Southampton from Stade Rennais in France.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Kamaldeen had the option of choosing between Southampton, Everton, and Bundesliga side RB Leipzig but opted for the Saints, a decision many thoughts was influenced by Mohammed Salisu.

“Before coming, obviously in the national team we talk about the English Premier League, we talk about everything but before coming here, he had nothing to do with the decision."

"I just made my decision and then when I got here he showed me around. He is a good guy and he is helping me out here,” Kamaldeen Sulemana said.

20-year-old Kamaldeen Sulemana completed a €25 million move from Stade Rennes to Southampton on transfer deadline day on Tuesday, February 31, 2023.

Speaking on the arrival of the new player, Southampton manager Nathan Jones said he has no doubt the player will make an immediate impact to help the team.

Kamaldeen Sulemana joins Southampton
Kamaldeen Sulemana joins Southampton Pulse Ghana

“This is another really positive addition for us this month. We’ve obviously been keen to add a little more potency to the side, and Kamaldeen is someone who does that for us.

“He’s at a stage in his career where we feel he can help us in the immediate term, but also continue to grow and develop further into the future,” the Southampton manager said

To announce the signing, Southampton in an official statement said, “Southampton Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of forward Kamaldeen Sulemana from Rennes, subject to a work permit and international clearance.”

Sulemana enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in Ligue 1 last season after joining Rennes from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Kamaldeen Sulemana

    Mohammed Salisu didn’t influence my choice of Southampton – Kamaldeen Sulemana

  • Christian Atsu still missing – Hatayspor team doctor

    Christian Atsu still missing – Hatayspor team doctor

  • Mubarak Wakaso issues statement on Atsu amid confusion over whereabouts

    Mubarak Wakaso issues statement on Atsu amid confusion over whereabouts

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Christian Atsu

Ghanaian sports journalist Saddick Adams shares update on Christian Atsu

Christian Atsu

Christian Atsu not found yet - Hatayspor Vice President

Christian Atsu

Christian Atsu reportedly missing under rubble after earthquake in Turkey

Video: Christian Atsu’s family sings praises to God after footballer’s rescue

Video: Christian Atsu’s family sings praises to God after footballer’s rescue