Monaco end fourth-division Rumilly-Vallieres' French Cup fairytale

What a start: Rumilly Vallieres midfielder Alexi Peuget celebrates his goal Creator: PHILIPPE DESMAZES
Monaco ended the fairytale French Cup run of fourth-tier Rumilly-Vallieres on Thursday with a 5-1 semi-final win setting-up a final clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

Rumilly-Vallieres, who are based in the sleepy Alpine region of Haute-Savoie, on the border with Switzerland, were only formed in 2018.

On Thursday, they briefly dreamed of a final showdown with mighty PSG when they took the lead after just 20 minutes through Alexi Peuget's effort.

But seven minutes later, Monaco, who are third in Ligue 1 and still in with a chance of the title, were level when Arthur Bozon put through his own goal.

Aurelien Tchouameni made it 2-1 by the interval before Wissam Ben Yedder (55th minute), Cesc Fabregas (78) and Aleksandr Golovin (82) completed the formalities.

The final takes place in Paris on Wednesday where Monaco will be looking to avenge their defeat to PSG in the last final they played -- a 1-0 extra-time loss in 2010.

PSG squeaked past Montpellier 6-5 on penalties on Wednesday.

Spot kicks were required after the two sides were all square at 2-2 after normal time in Montpellier.

