More than 75% of the Black Galaxies players are over 35 years – Nyaho-Tamakloe claims

"I can say that our biggest problem is age cheating. We have been doing it for years and we are now seeing the effect. Modern football is about speed and stamina and the younger ones are those who can do that."

"75 percent of our players are definitely 35 years plus. I'm telling you and we can verify that using the MRI scan. They look even old if you look at them in the face."

"Look at the various countries who participated in the tournament, even in our game against Niger we looked older than them and it showed in the performance. Let's look at this age of cheating carefully and put a stop to it," he added in an interview with Accra-based Asempa FM.

In three games at the 2022 CHAN, Ghana lost 2-1 to Madagascar, 2-0 to Niger and defeated Sudan 3-1.

Speaking after the team was knocked out by Niger, Coach Annor Walker said Ghana did not deserve to lose in the quarterfinal tie.

He said the Black Galaxies lost their confidence after conceding the first goal.

Pulse Ghana

He added that although the team was determined to make a comeback in the game, the second goal dashed the hopes of the team.

"When they (Niger) got an early goal, it gave them more determination, and, on our side, it demoralized us…and when we conceded the second goal, we struggled to come back and eventually lost," he said in his post-match press conference.

"I don’t think we deserved to lose," he added.