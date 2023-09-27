Morocco to host 2025 AFCON; Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania to jointly host 2027 edition

This followed the decisions by Algeria, Zambia and a joint attempt from Benin and Nigeria to withdraw their bids.

Morocco, therefore, won by default and it boosts the country’s hopes of co-hosting the 2030 FIFA World Cup with Portugal and Spain.

A statement from CAF said: “Morocco will host the 35th edition of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2025, the Executive Committee has announced.

“The decision was taken during the meeting of the CAF Executive Committee on Wednesday. Morocco will be hosting Africa's flagship event for the second time, 35 years after the North African country staged the competition in 1988.”

Meanwhile, the 2027 AFCON will also be heading to East Africa after a joint bid from Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania was successful.