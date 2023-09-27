ADVERTISEMENT
Morocco to host 2025 AFCON; Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania to jointly host 2027 edition

Emmanuel Ayamga

Morocco have been successful in their bid to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after Guinea were stripped of the hosting rights.

The North African nation was awarded the hosting rights for the tournament when the Confederation of African Football's (CAF) executive committee met in Cairo on Wednesday.

This followed the decisions by Algeria, Zambia and a joint attempt from Benin and Nigeria to withdraw their bids.

Morocco, therefore, won by default and it boosts the country’s hopes of co-hosting the 2030 FIFA World Cup with Portugal and Spain.

A statement from CAF said: “Morocco will host the 35th edition of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2025, the Executive Committee has announced.

“The decision was taken during the meeting of the CAF Executive Committee on Wednesday. Morocco will be hosting Africa's flagship event for the second time, 35 years after the North African country staged the competition in 1988.”

Meanwhile, the 2027 AFCON will also be heading to East Africa after a joint bid from Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania was successful.

The East Africa trio beat off competition from Botswana, Egypt and Senegal in a vote of the CAF executive committee to win the hosting rights.

Emmanuel Ayamga

