Mourinho has been a serial trophy winner throughout his career with Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Manchester United.

But in more recent years, the Portuguese, 58, has attracted criticism for his style of play and accusations that his methods are outdated in the modern game.

Spurs have been inconsistent this season but a clutch of wins in the Premier League has put them back into contention to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Mourinho, who recently said his coaching methods were "second to nobody", insisted he could shrug off other people's opinions and said criticism was just a part of the game.

"I don't think anybody is going to discuss rocket science with the guys from NASA, with everybody around the world," he said at a virtual event organised by the club's sponsors AIA.

"They think they can discuss football with one of the most important managers in the game. That's the beauty of football. I got used to it. I appreciate that. So that's fine for me."

Mourinho said the support of fans around the world gave him motivation.

"Honestly I get my strength from myself but mainly from the people that I love and the people who I know they love me, even if many of them I don't know them, I haven't met them," he added.

"I used to call them the Mourinistas, because in Portugal we use 'ista' in the end of the name of the club that we love, to express the support. For example if you are from Porto you say Portista, if you are from Benfica you say Benficista and if you are from Mourinho you say Mourinista.

I have so many Mourinistas around the world that I play for them."

